Augustan sentenced to 15 years for enticement of 13-year-old

Richland County Sheriff Department sign(Nick Neville)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity.

According to evidence presented in court, in June and July 2019, when Derek Jerome Nelson, now 33, was 30 years old, he enticed a 13-year-old minor girl into sexual conduct.

Nelson met the victim through an online social media application, communicated with her by text message, and then moved the communications to an encrypted chat, also through an internet-based cellphone app.

Through that application, Nelson engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the minor and he arranged to travel from Augusta to the Columbia, S.C., area to exploit the minor.

On July 7, 2019, around 3 a.m., a Richland County Sheriff’s Department patrol deputy noticed a vehicle parked at a vacant business. When the deputy approached, he observed two occupants in the back seat before a man later identified as Nelson climbed into the driver’s seat.

Nelson then ignored commands from police, fled from the scene, and took police on a two-mile car chase at speeds as high as 90 mph.

During the chase, the 13-year-old victim was thrown from the car.

Evidence presented in court indicated Nelson made her jump from the car against her will. As a result, the minor victim suffered severe injuries that required emergency treatment.

Nelson then admitted to deputies that he had engaged in sexual contact with the minor. A review of Nelson’s phone and the victim’s phone revealed sexually explicit images, videos, and messages sent between them, including a video of Nelson abusing the minor.

Evidence on Nelson’s phone also revealed that he knew the victim was 13-years-old before the night of his arrest.

Senior United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie sentenced Nelson to 15 years in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime of court-ordered supervision. Nelson will have to register as a sex offender after release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the FBI with critical assistance from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Elliott B. Daniels and T. DeWayne Pearson prosecuted the case.

Also in federal court ...

GUN SENTENCE: Quinnton Jamar Henderson, 32, of Orangeburg, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On Dec. 22, 2019, a woman in Cayce was injured in s hooting, and she said Henderson shot her. He was later found with a gun that matched a bullet from the shooting. Henderson is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition based upon his prior felony convictions.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

