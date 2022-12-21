Two local women donate hand-knitted hats for people in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re days out from Christmas, and a pair of women are going above and beyond to ensure no one stays cold this frigid holiday season.

We talked to the duo that donated hand-knitted hats to Golden Harvest.

“We have people that suffer and are too cold, and it’s heartbreaking,” said Debbie Sue Jackson.

Kristen Khlifi is another volunteer. She said, “I can’t do a lot of the physical things anymore, but I can do the things where I can serve the community.”

For Khlifi and Jackson, that service comes in the form of making and distributing hats and scarves to those who will be served at Golden Harvest’s Christmas dinner.

“I find out from Golden Harvest how many people come through the soup kitchen on a daily basis, so I can have one for every single person that comes through if possible,” said Khlifi.

It’s a process Khlifi starts in January and works on all year. It’s been a tradition for the last two decades.

“I used to go to the distribution center and would do a lot of sorting of cans and things, and found out there was a need for hats, mittens, scarves, and things like that, so I started making them every year to bring down to the soup kitchen,” she said.

The needs have grown over time.

“I think at this time people need a lot more than we did, 10, 15, 20 years ago,” she said.

The women say as long as there is a need, they will continue to serve.

“It warms your heart and gives you something to look forward to for the next year. As long as I can still do it, I plan on doing it,” said Khlifi.

There are enough supplies here to serve about 277 people this Christmas.

