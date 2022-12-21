3rd arrest made in the case of man found murdered at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a 24-year-old man found dead at Strom Thurmond Lake in August.

Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake , according to authorities.

Aubern Marshall, 32, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Two other suspects were identified as Dezmond Moran, 28, and Flomo Gbelewala, 32.

From left: Dezmond Moran and Flomo Gbelewala (Contributed)

Moran was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, trafficking marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during crime, possession of firearm by convicted felons, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, and hold subject for probation/parole.

Gbelewala was arrested on Dec. 8. He is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and possession of marijuana-misdemeanor.

According to the incident report, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to assist, and the investigation led them to the 1800 block of Thompson Drive in Augusta, the listed address for Moran on the report.

That’s where the Moran and Gbelewala struck Berry in the face with something, causing blunt-force trauma multiple times, according to the Richmond County arrest warrants.

The report states Moran and Gbelewala transported Berry against his will from that location.

An arrest warrant for Moran alleges he committed the crime of trafficking marijuana by having under his control about 80 pounds of the contraband. While executing a search warrant at the home, deputies found 27,496 grams of marijuana packaged in 57 plastic bags behind a trap door in a hallway, according to an arrest warrant.

In the kitchen, an investigator found about 875.9 grams of marijuana behind in trap doors above the kitchen sink and 8,152 grams in a shoebox on the same shelf, according to an arrest warrant. Also, 7.8 grams was found in a jar in a shed.

Authorities also said they found three oxycodone pills at the home, plus a gun that Moran – a convicted felon – wasn’t supposed to have.

Gbelewala was accused of possession of the 875.9 grams of marijuana, as well, because his DNA was found on the containers.

According to the arrest warrant, Marshall assisted Moran and Gbelewala in the assault and transportation of Berry to Strom Thurmond Lake, where he was found deceased.

