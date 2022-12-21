Suspect identified in Aiken shooting that sent woman to hospital

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Wednesday identified the suspect arrested in a shooting that sent a woman to a hospital.

Jovanni Frank Prysock, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety had responded to a disturbance call at the home, then heard shots coming from the residence and found the victim.

Prysock was taken into custody shortly after the shooting that was reported around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at 341 Greenville St.

The 59-year-old victim was still in a local hospital Wednesday being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Prysock is accused of seizing and forcefully detaining the victim inside a house while armed with a Glock 9 mm pistol, according to an arrest warrant.

He is accused of shooting the victim while inside the house with “malice aforethought” according to an arrest warrant.

The victim was shot in her left arm and upper chest, according to the warrant.

Anyone with information is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at cityofaikensc.gov.

The shooting comes as the CSRA endures a surge in deadly crime that’s affected both sides of the Savannah River since spring. The surge has claimed more than 60 lives in communities large and small .

