Real-time crime center aims to track down criminals in Columbia County

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than half a million dollars is going towards a project to track down criminals and bring them to justice.

Columbia County leaders approved that back in August. We checked out the state-of-the-art real-time crime center to see how it operates.

A video shows a suspect hiding from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. He hid behind cars thinking no one could see him. However, the sheriff’s office had eyes on him the entire time with their new real-time crime center as those there were able to relay the message to find the suspect.

“Hey, did y’all get a call about a wreck on Lewiston Road yet,” said Lieutenant Jamey Moss asked the 911 center. “I’m just turning the cameras, and I think I found one.”

Moss is scouting the county for possible incidents. Columbia County’s real-time crime center is now operational with a wall full of capabilities as they look to ensure everyone’s safety, like when an accident happened when we were in the facility.

“Yup, here they go. They’re getting ready to call... three, two, one. There it is,” he says as the phone rings.

This center was built uniquely for their needs. This is why the center is on the other half of the 911 call center. They’re able to bounce off of each other.

In the past days of operation, they’ve been successful, like with finding relaying messages to find a suspect that was hiding in the woods.

“If you look in the woods, you can see that light moving. That’s the bad guy on his cell phone, and so we spot him,” said Moss.

And catch him. They’re also able to determine the cause of accidents.

“Yeah, he was on his phone,” said Moss.

When searching for specifics, there’s even a tool for them to see only what they need on the screen. Condensing two hours of footage into four minutes.

“Because I said all I want to see is every red vehicle that comes through here, so it eliminates everything else. If I have a robbery down the street, and the suspect leaves in a red car... here it is,” he said.

Looking to ensure the safety of everyone in the county.

“Everybody in Columbia County wants to feel safe. Nobody ever wants to be a victim of a crime. But you know, people in Columbia County need to know that if crime happens, we’re going to use all these tools to make sure that we stop it and if we can. We’re gonna catch it as has happened. And that’s our goal,” he said.

Moss tells us they’re continuing to train those to make sure everyone can use the tools needed to help out those from this center to the deputies on the ground.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.