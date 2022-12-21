Is there a road to redemption for Augusta’s most battered bridge?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the infamous Olive Road bridge struck by a truck once again , we’re learning what it would take to keep that from happening – and none of the options would be easy.

It’s known as the strongest bridge in Augusta because it gets hit so often.

Why does it get hit? The railroad overpass is so low that even a typical appliance delivery truck is too tall to go under it.

But many drivers misjudge, and the top of the truck gets stuck under the bridge.

At least it doesn’t happen as often as it used to.

“It was hit three or four times a year, and we’re down to once a year,” said John Ussery, Augusta’s assistant director of traffic engineering.

“We were hoping to get through a year without anyone hitting it, but I guess we didn’t make it.”

If not for a beam that ended up coming down in Tuesday’s crash, the bridge might have absorbed its final blow.

The beam is set in front of the span on top to protect the bridge structure on both sides.

“It’s something that’s unique to this sight because this bridge has been hit so many times,” Ussery said.

“We did ask them to paint it awhile ago, so it looks like they’ve taken our advice.”

State law requires at least two levels of warning before vehicles reach the bridge.

The red beam is partnered with more than 25 warning devices on Olive Road.

“There’s not a whole lot more we can do to warn the public there’s a low-hanging bridge,” Ussery said.

What about the other options?

Raising the bridge would cost millions of dollars.

“It’s the railroad’s bridge, so it would be their responsibility to do that,” Ussery said, “and we’ve talked to them in the past, and they would have to realign tracks for miles in every direction, which is a very expensive thing to do.”

Closing the road that goes under the bridge would mean emergency vehicles having a slower response time, plus more construction to nearby intersections.

And lowering the road would bring problems, too: There’s a creek right behind the bridge--so the road would always be flooded.

“It’s a very difficult area to try and fix,” Ussery said. “Even if you think you may make it, just take the time to go around and be safe and keep everyone else safe.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.