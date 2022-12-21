Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

Submit Photos/Videos
Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

One of the two inmates grabbed the person assaulting the officer while the other pulled the officer to safety, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate was moved to another facility where they await pending charges.

“Thank you to these 2 inmates who helped stop this serious assault,” the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

