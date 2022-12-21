Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

How are local pharmacies managing amid medicine shortage?

By Sydney Hood
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The flu season is still going strong. Georgia and South Carolina are seeing high levels of spread.

While better than a few weeks ago, pharmacies nationwide are starting to see a shortage of cold and flu medicine.

We talked to pharmacists about what impacts we’re seeing in Augusta.

Cold and flu medicines are hard to come by as many pharmacies hunt for over-the-counter products like NyQuil and Tamiflu.

After going on the hunt at local pharmacies across Augusta, the shelves aren’t as empty as you may think.

“Even on this page right here, you can see there are a good many zeroes on here that they don’t have stock of the certain type of acetaminophen, regular Tylenol,” said Vic Johnson, a pharmacist at Living Well Pharmacy.

A reality Johnson sees every day behind his counter. Zeros on a computer screen turn into empty spaces on shelves.

“It is very sporadic at the moment. They may go days and weeks without certain cold medicines, and then when we do see availability, we try to jump on it and stock back up,” he said.

Johnson calls it luck he’s able to stock up on what’s available.

“We’ve been very lucky. We’ve been able to keep the inventory as close as we can to supply the people that need the medicine the most,” said Johnson.

A similar kind of scene people walk into at Barney’s Pharmacy.

Pharmacist Amanda Reddick said: “The good news is that even if the product that you usually use isn’t available, most all of the over-the-counter preparations are a combination of the same three or four things. So, you can interchange products that you use and still get basically the same effects.”

As the shelves continuously fill up and down, one thing to note is...

“Have patience with us. We are doing everything we can to take care of everybody,” said Reddick.

If you find your pharmacy is without your medicine, pharmacists suggest coming to the counter to discuss alternatives.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

