Georgia High School Association adopts 35-second shot clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Up until now, you haven’t heard the sound of a shot clock at a Georgia High School Association (GHSA) varsity basketball game.

But that’s changing and now they’ll play like it.

All GHSA varsity basketball games will require a 35-second shot clock.

Cross Creek Head Basketball Coach Lawrence Kelly said: “The goal of the shot clock is to try to help players be more efficient. It’s also designed to sit down and help you help your team sit down players think at a higher level.”

Implementing the clock was part of a three-phase deal. During the 2021 season, it was optional for tournaments and showcase games.

Last year, it was elected by region. Now it’s mandatory.

Steve Nobles is the Head Coach at ARC. He said, “It can affect the game with teams that are trying not to run with you and hold the ball offensively and make you play a lot of defense. It can affect you on the smaller teams.”

Before the ruling, they operated without one, making it possible to hold possession for lengths at a time.

Kelly said: “You could hold the ball for, I don’t know 30, 30, 40, 50 seconds to try to kill time on the clock so you can win the game. You can’t do that with a shot clock. I mean, you got 35 seconds. In that 35-second time span, you got to either figure out how to sit down and score the basketball, or you’re gonna give the ball to the opponent.”

