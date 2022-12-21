Ga. leaders to outline plans to cope with dangerous freeze

ATLANTA - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday, and Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to provide an update on the winter weather system and its impacts.

A low temperature of 15 is expected Friday, followed by a low of 21 and a high of 35 Saturday, and temperatures rising only 3 degrees Sunday. The upcoming cold weather has already prompted a FIRST ALERT from the News 12 weather team .

During a news conference scheduled for 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, the governor will discuss the state’s preparation plans as more Georgians hit the road for the holidays.

