Ga. leaders to outline plans to cope with dangerous freeze

The coldest temperatures Augusta has seen in years will be here late this week. Here's how you can prepare.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday, and Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to provide an update on the winter weather system and its impacts.

A low temperature of 15 is expected Friday, followed by a low of 21 and a high of 35 Saturday, and temperatures rising only 3 degrees Sunday. The upcoming cold weather has already prompted a FIRST ALERT from the News 12 weather team.

During a news conference scheduled for 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, the governor will discuss the state’s preparation plans as more Georgians hit the road for the holidays.

Watch the live stream here when the time comes.

