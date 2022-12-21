Ga. leaders to outline plans to cope with dangerous freeze
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday, and Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to provide an update on the winter weather system and its impacts.
A low temperature of 15 is expected Friday, followed by a low of 21 and a high of 35 Saturday, and temperatures rising only 3 degrees Sunday. The upcoming cold weather has already prompted a FIRST ALERT from the News 12 weather team.
During a news conference scheduled for 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, the governor will discuss the state’s preparation plans as more Georgians hit the road for the holidays.
