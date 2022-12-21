Following brother’s footsteps, Karlton Howard wins Ga. House District 129

Submit Photos/Videos
Karlton Howard says he wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps.
Karlton Howard says he wants to follow in his brother's footsteps.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Karlton Howard won Tuesday’s election for the Georgia House District 129 seat.

“I’ve been here all my life. I do feel that I have a connection with the folks in the district,” said Howard.

Howard was the first to throw his hat into the ring. He says he wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

“They know me personally. I think that people need representation that’s representative of the district,” he said.

We attended his watch party, where close friends and family gathered to show their support.

