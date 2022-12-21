First responders prep for active shooter training in Glascock Co.

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders in Glascock and Warren counties were suited up for active shooter drills.

Between incidents like Uvalde and school shooter hoaxes across Georgia and South Carolina, officials say it’s important to always be prepared.

In a rural community with limited resources, training is essential.

They’re making sure all communication is fluid. Communicating to save lives is what Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley always tells his team.

“You will never rise to your level of expectation. You will always fall to your level of preparation,” he said.

The first responders learned from Snipers Unknown Training Group. They study events from the past and teach to ensure they won’t happen again.

Training Director Scott Usry said: “What we learned from the Uvalde shooting is that we had a breakdown of communication on the law enforcement side of things, so we’re really trying to stress the point that we’re trying to communicate with our partners to make sure we save as many lives as possible.”

Even locally, using what they learned from the hoax at Westside to teach when a threat is real or fake.

“When we got to the point where we started to enter the school, and thank goodness we found out this was a hoax, but a lot of communication has to go into setting up that communication. Is there a shooter in the school?’ If so, where will they be at? Where do we need to send resources and assets and really prepare for us to go in there and save lives,” he said.

This training is all over three days, with a team who knows where they are located, if a situation were to occur, they can’t rely on anyone else.

Kelley said: “A family is trust. Period, point blank, and that’s what we build during this training.”

It took almost a year of preparation to get to where we are and what we saw Wednesday. The sheriff says it was all done to ensure the safety of this community.

