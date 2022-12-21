Deputies named in stun-gun use that sent man to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the case of a man who ended up in a hospital after a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy used a stun gun on him.

The details are in a brief report released Wednesday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating Friday’s use of force.

The report shows at least two deputies went to the 1900 block of George Road around 10 p.m. Friday to serve a court order for a 33-year-old man to get a mental evaluation.

The sheriff’s agency said the man was threatening to harm his family.

The man “became combative and began resisting Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Clarke, W/M, and Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Madisen Emerson, W/F,” according to the report.

Emerson used her department-issued stun gun in an effort to subdue the man, according to the report.

After the stun gun was used on him, the man “became unresponsive,” according to the report.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and transported the man to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment,” according to the incident report.

We’re not reporting the man’s name because he hasn’t been charged with a crime, to our knowledge.

We asked the sheriff’s agency if Emerson is on administrative leave, but we haven’t gotten an answer yet.

