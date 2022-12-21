Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Submit Photos/Videos
Cold and soggy outlook at times through Thursday. Bitterly cold by this weekend.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances will continue tonight as an area of low pressure moves south of the region. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with clouds hanging around.

Clouds linger Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-12 mph. Isolated showers are possible later in the evening and Wednesday night.

Rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday with a strong cold front moving into the region. Morning lows will be in the low 40s Thursday morning and afternoon highs will be near 50. Scattered showers are likely during the day into Thursday night.

FIRST ALERT BEGINS FRIDAY: Friday’s temperature forecast will be one to remember. Temperatures will likely be in the 40s and 50s early Friday before dropping significantly during the day as the strong cold front moves east of the region. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for most of the CSRA with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Wind speeds Friday are forecast to be sustained between 20-30 mph with higher gusts between 30-40 mph. Strong winds could cause a few isolated power outages.

Single digit wind chill values look likely late Friday through Saturday morning as temperatures fall to the teens and winds stay breezy. Actual lows Saturday morning will be between 12-17°. Temperatures will be below 20° for more than 6 hours Friday night into Saturday morning which can lead to bursting pipes. Wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s Saturday (Christmas Eve) with high temperatures near freezing and winds sustained between 12-18 mph.

Christmas Day will remain cold with lows between 16-20° and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be calmer Sunday and generally stay between 5-10 mph. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

