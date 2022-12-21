Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community.

The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street.

This is the fourth time they have made a generous donation to the CSRA. After the drop-off, we caught up with the executive director about where these socks will end up going.

“These socks will go beyond Augusta and Richmond counties. To communities in areas like Emanuel where Carson came from and over in South Carolina. The farmers are a part of our community and they want to give back. Our farmers feel the effects of what goes on in Augusta and vice versa,” said Taylor Sills.

All socks are going toward the homeless community for anyone that needs an extra pair around the holidays.

