Christmas tree crowned in Aiken Festival of Trees contest

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Festival of Trees in Aiken featured local companies and their organization’s decorated trees.

Locals had the chance to stop by and vote on their favorite. We stopped by to check out the winners.

“We really love seeing all the different types of trees,” said Visit Aiken Tourism Supervisor Mary Rosbach.

Thirteen trees have filled the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.

“It’s just a really great way for the community to get involved, helps us too because it decorates this wonderful facility, so we don’t have to,” she said.

Aiken businesses and organizations designed these trees. But how creative can you get?

About 450 people voted for their favorite, and the results are in.

“They’ve got pictures of some pets on here, all different types of dogs, cats, tennis balls,” she said.

Friends of the Aiken County Animal Shelter have a dog house and ornaments featuring adoptable dogs. They earned a lot of votes but not enough.

The defending champs are back. Southern Ridge Excavating has a spinning Christmas tree with Santa flying around it. But they didn’t win either.

“This one was a really popular tree,” said Rosbach.

And the winner is…

Aiken’s Master Gardener Association brought the only real tree. It features natural ornaments, like pine cones.

“You can definitely smell and get into the Christmas spirit when you walk up to this one,” she said.

But organizers say the Christmas spirit is all over this place. No matter what tree is your favorite, they’re happy to have them all here.

You still have until New Year’s Eve to see the trees. They will be closed from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26.

