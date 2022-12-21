Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday

A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of Dec. 18.(Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (Gray News) - An Alabama couple welcomed their newborn baby girl into the world on their birthday.

According to the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children, Cassidy and Dylan Scott became parents for the first time over the weekend.

And what made the day even more special was that all three now share the same birthday of Dec. 18.

The hospital said the Scott family had a one in 133,000 chance of such an occurrence and their daughter, Lennon, waited until 12:30 a.m. for everyone to share the same day.

Staff shared a family photo on social media while wishing the family a very happy birthday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture-perfect moments from the Masters
List of invitees released for 2023 Masters Tournament
Vehicle suspected in Columbia County hit-and-run.
Suspect arrested in Columbia County fatal hit-and-run
(Thermostat file)
How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week
$100 bill
Does ‘finders, keepers’ apply in a Walmart lane? No, deputies say
Olive Road bridge
Truck again hits Olive Road bridge, and this time does real damage

Latest News

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Biden tells Zelenskyy: ‘It’s an honor to be by your side’
The Olive Road bridge may be the strongest span in Augusta.
Is there a road to redemption for Augusta’s most battered bridge?
About 450 people voted for their favorite, and the results are in.
Christmas tree crowned in Aiken Festival of Trees contest
A traveler walks in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
Christmas tree crowned in Aiken Festival of Trees contest
Christmas tree crowned in Aiken Festival of Trees contest