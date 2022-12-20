Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

What can holiday travelers expect as they head to the Augusta airport?

By Maria Sellers
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports across America are seeing a rush of travelers for the holidays, and anyone who may head out through Augusta may see some crowds.

Augusta Regional Airport is not known for being as busy as Atlanta or other airports nearby. Travelers tell us flying out of a local airport has its advantages.

“If I went to Atlanta it would be packed and a lot of people,” said Bianca Peeples.

She is traveling from Washington, D.C. to visit home this holiday season. She says she chose to fly through Augusta because it’s less crowded and easier.

“It was definitely a smooth process just because it was a direct flight from Washington and only like an hour and a half,” she said.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Then there’s Katia Dhaliwal, who says she is flying locally for a couple of different reasons.

“It’s a 20-minute drive, and my sister can drop me off. It’s pretty smooth, the TSA is usually really nice,” said Dhaliwal.

But she is traveling internationally and will have some connecting flights.

“It would be great to get more locations, but also it’s nice to support, you know your area,” she said.

The key to getting more destinations: more people traveling locally. Lauren Smith is the assistant director of marketing and public relations at the airport.

She said, “The airlines are looking at the numbers that are being booked to these cities to Augusta then they’ll provide a direct flight.”

We calculated the total cost, including gas on an American Airlines trip to Washington D.C. on New Year’s Eve from the Augusta, Columbia, and Atlanta airports. The total cost from Augusta was $604; Atlanta was about $419 and Columbia was about $443.

Of course that could fluctuate with car rental costs and other factors. According to our calculations, a trip is a little more expensive from Augusta, but leaders say there are other advantages to traveling locally, like fewer delays, a smoother transition, and being closer to home.

They remind anyone who may be traveling this season to get to the airport in plenty of time. If you’re traveling with gifts, make sure they are unwrapped, and do not travel with snow globes, as those are all things that could be flagged by TSA.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture-perfect moments from the Masters
List of invitees released for 2023 Masters Tournament
Deputies say this woman went to the Walmart on the Bobby Jones Expressway and walked up to the...
Does ‘finders, keepers’ apply in a Walmart lane? No, deputies say
Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution...
‘I made a dumb mistake,’ Amazon worker writes in note on thefts
Crash on I-20
Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
Rain likely Tuesday and Thursday before a frigid arctic airmass moves in Friday through...
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Latest News

Georgia High School Association adopts 35-second shot clock
Georgia High School Association adopts 35-second shot clock
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Hit-and-run causes traffic snags on Columbia Industrial Boulevard
What can travelers expect as they head to the Augusta airport?
What can travelers expect as they head to the Augusta airport?
Salvation Army offering shelter from cold temperatures
Salvation Army offering shelter from cold temperatures