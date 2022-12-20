What can holiday travelers expect as they head to the Augusta airport?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports across America are seeing a rush of travelers for the holidays, and anyone who may head out through Augusta may see some crowds.

Augusta Regional Airport is not known for being as busy as Atlanta or other airports nearby. Travelers tell us flying out of a local airport has its advantages.

“If I went to Atlanta it would be packed and a lot of people,” said Bianca Peeples.

She is traveling from Washington, D.C. to visit home this holiday season. She says she chose to fly through Augusta because it’s less crowded and easier.

“It was definitely a smooth process just because it was a direct flight from Washington and only like an hour and a half,” she said.

Then there’s Katia Dhaliwal, who says she is flying locally for a couple of different reasons.

“It’s a 20-minute drive, and my sister can drop me off. It’s pretty smooth, the TSA is usually really nice,” said Dhaliwal.

But she is traveling internationally and will have some connecting flights.

“It would be great to get more locations, but also it’s nice to support, you know your area,” she said.

The key to getting more destinations: more people traveling locally. Lauren Smith is the assistant director of marketing and public relations at the airport.

She said, “The airlines are looking at the numbers that are being booked to these cities to Augusta then they’ll provide a direct flight.”

We calculated the total cost, including gas on an American Airlines trip to Washington D.C. on New Year’s Eve from the Augusta, Columbia, and Atlanta airports. The total cost from Augusta was $604; Atlanta was about $419 and Columbia was about $443.

Of course that could fluctuate with car rental costs and other factors. According to our calculations, a trip is a little more expensive from Augusta, but leaders say there are other advantages to traveling locally, like fewer delays, a smoother transition, and being closer to home.

They remind anyone who may be traveling this season to get to the airport in plenty of time. If you’re traveling with gifts, make sure they are unwrapped, and do not travel with snow globes, as those are all things that could be flagged by TSA.

