Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Truck again hits Olive Road bridge, and this time does some real damage

By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The often-struck Olive Road railroad bridge in Augusta has been hit again by a vehicle trying to pass underneath it.

It’s happened countless times, but the apparently well-built has usually withstood the damage.

A beam seems to have been knocked down in the latest crash that happened before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CSX had crews on the scene inspecting the damage.

A witness said the truck was carrying concrete burial vaults.

Despite well-placed signs warning drivers about how low the bridge is, many drivers have misjudged it, hitting the railroad overpass at least a couple of times a year, if not more.

MORE | 5 million from Ga., S.C. to travel for holiday; what to expect

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say this woman went to the Walmart on the Bobby Jones Expressway and walked up to the...
Does ‘finders, keepers’ apply in a Walmart lane? No, deputies say
Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution...
‘I made a dumb mistake,’ Amazon worker writes in note on thefts
Crash on I-20
Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
Picture-perfect moments from the Masters
List of invitees released for 2023 Masters Tournament
If you type ‘winter car hacks’ in the search bar on TikTok, you’ll see hundreds of videos...
Local mechanics debunk winter car hacks trending on social media

Latest News

Picture-perfect moments from the Masters
List of invitees released for 2023 Masters Tournament
Power lines
Electric bills will be rising on both sides of the Savannah River
A cold Christmas ahead
Major Cold Snap This Week
Robert Caviston
No new trial for local novelist found naked after killing his mom