Truck again hits Olive Road bridge, and this time does some real damage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The often-struck Olive Road railroad bridge in Augusta has been hit again by a vehicle trying to pass underneath it.

It’s happened countless times, but the apparently well-built has usually withstood the damage.

A beam seems to have been knocked down in the latest crash that happened before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CSX had crews on the scene inspecting the damage.

A witness said the truck was carrying concrete burial vaults.

Despite well-placed signs warning drivers about how low the bridge is, many drivers have misjudged it, hitting the railroad overpass at least a couple of times a year, if not more.

