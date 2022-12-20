Tenants discuss living conditions at downtown Augusta complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Disabled, elderly tenants in the Maxwell House Apartments off of Greene Street are asking for help after they say things have gone from bad to worse.

Right now, they’re dealing with two broken elevators. It’s leaving many stranded, worried, and questioning what happens if there’s a fire.

When some we spoke with signed their lease to live in the Maxwell House Apartments, this is what they thought they would be getting.

But this is what their current living conditions look like.

One resident, Roxanne Culbreth, left us a voicemail: “Good afternoon Hallie. This is Mrs. Culbreth... Roxanne from the Maxwell House. It’s 12:30 p.m., and we are trapped in our building. The elevator is not working again.”

Trapped, angry, and afraid. All motions Culbreth and her neighbors have been experiencing for some time.

“When you’re on a fixed income, it’s hard. It really is hard,” she said.

Complaints of mold, sour carpet, and brown water have been on the ‘to fix list.’ But residents tell us the two elevators in the 10-story apartment have not worked at the same time in months.

Wendtina Burgos is another resident. She said, “The elevator has been down since September the third. We were told it was going to be within four to six weeks before the part would come in. However, it still hasn’t come in.”

This past weekend, the second elevator stopped working for several hours, leaving tenants like Cosetta Mitchell, who just had her leg amputated, stranded.

“I can’t get myself back up there, and I can’t walk. And nobody helped me get back up there,” she said.

Residents say the stairwell has also become a home and bathroom for the homeless.

Culbreth said: “The stairs are nasty. You have homeless people sleeping in a staircase. You can’t touch anything in a staircase because it’s nasty. People smearing feces on the railings.”

But their biggest fear…

“My biggest worry is if there is a fire here in this building. How is everybody going to get out of here? How are the handicapped people gonna get out here,” she questions.

Burgos says they have exhausted every resource.

“We went through the protocol. We went through management. She can never give us a date. We’ve gone through corporate. We’re not getting returned phone calls. So the only opportunity and our only thing to do now is to call the news reporters, which we didn’t want to do.”

We have reached out to code enforcement and the corporate office of the Maxwell House Apartment complex but have yet to hear back.

