Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Tenants discuss living conditions at downtown Augusta complex

By Hallie Turner
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Disabled, elderly tenants in the Maxwell House Apartments off of Greene Street are asking for help after they say things have gone from bad to worse.

Right now, they’re dealing with two broken elevators. It’s leaving many stranded, worried, and questioning what happens if there’s a fire.

When some we spoke with signed their lease to live in the Maxwell House Apartments, this is what they thought they would be getting.

But this is what their current living conditions look like.

PHOTO GALLERY:

Caption
MORE | More than 5M from Ga., S.C. to travel for holiday; here’s what to expect

One resident, Roxanne Culbreth, left us a voicemail: “Good afternoon Hallie. This is Mrs. Culbreth... Roxanne from the Maxwell House. It’s 12:30 p.m., and we are trapped in our building. The elevator is not working again.”

Trapped, angry, and afraid. All motions Culbreth and her neighbors have been experiencing for some time.

“When you’re on a fixed income, it’s hard. It really is hard,” she said.

Complaints of mold, sour carpet, and brown water have been on the ‘to fix list.’ But residents tell us the two elevators in the 10-story apartment have not worked at the same time in months.

MORE | Fighting antisemitism amid rising hate crimes in Georgia

Wendtina Burgos is another resident. She said, “The elevator has been down since September the third. We were told it was going to be within four to six weeks before the part would come in. However, it still hasn’t come in.”

This past weekend, the second elevator stopped working for several hours, leaving tenants like Cosetta Mitchell, who just had her leg amputated, stranded.

“I can’t get myself back up there, and I can’t walk. And nobody helped me get back up there,” she said.

Residents say the stairwell has also become a home and bathroom for the homeless.

MORE | First look at Junior Achievement Discovery Center coming to Columbia Co.

Culbreth said: “The stairs are nasty. You have homeless people sleeping in a staircase. You can’t touch anything in a staircase because it’s nasty. People smearing feces on the railings.”

But their biggest fear…

“My biggest worry is if there is a fire here in this building. How is everybody going to get out of here? How are the handicapped people gonna get out here,” she questions.

Burgos says they have exhausted every resource.

“We went through the protocol. We went through management. She can never give us a date. We’ve gone through corporate. We’re not getting returned phone calls. So the only opportunity and our only thing to do now is to call the news reporters, which we didn’t want to do.”

We have reached out to code enforcement and the corporate office of the Maxwell House Apartment complex but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say this woman went to the Walmart on the Bobby Jones Expressway and walked up to the...
Does ‘finders, keepers’ apply in a Walmart lane? No, deputies say
Crash on I-20
Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution...
‘I made a dumb mistake,’ Amazon worker writes in note on thefts
From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
Car accident generic
Grandma’s death spurs call for changes in Ga. street-racing laws

Latest News

Augusta neighbors ask for help with poor living conditions
Augusta neighbors ask for help with poor living conditions
Living conditions at Maxwell House Apartments in Augusta.
Living conditions at Maxwell House Apartments in Augusta
The building will be used to teach middle school students in both Columbia and Richmond...
First look at Junior Achievement Discovery Center coming to Columbia Co.
First look at discovery center coming to Columbia County
First look at discovery center coming to Columbia County