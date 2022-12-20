North Augusta man arrested in child sexual abuse case

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta man has been arrested on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors on Dec. 13.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of James D. Walpole, 38, of North Augusta, S.C.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Walpole.

Investigators state Walpole possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

