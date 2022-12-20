No new trial for local novelist found naked after killing his mom

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the guilty verdict against an Augusta man who was found lying naked in a neighbor’s yard after killing his 92-year-old mother and setting the house on fire.

Robert Caviston had appealed, saying the trial court erred in admitting harmful evidence that he’d written a novel, “The Philosophy of Murder,” about a serial killer stalking actresses in Hollywood.

Because Caviston failed to show reversible error, the Supreme Court disagreed with his claim that a new trial was warranted.

On Nov. 15, 2014, a witness saw a naked man sitting in the street in front of 2717 Wicklow Drive in Augusta. She noticed the man’s house was on fire and asked him whether he’d called 911. The man, later identified as Caviston, told her that he had just killed his mother and would not call 911. The witness immediately called 911.

A sheriff’s deputy responding to the 911 call found Caviston lying naked on the ground in his neighbor’s yard, as if he were “sunbathing.”

His mother’s body was found in the burning house.

A firefighter testified that the victim’s head had been split open and that brain matter was visible, and the fire was found to have been caused by “human intervention.”

Caviston claimed at trial that his mother had been killed by a freak accident after he tripped while carrying a bottle of rubbing alcohol that squirted onto an ember and that in the process, his mother’s IV stand impaled her head.

At trial, prosecutors asked if he’d written a book titled “The Philosophy of Murder.”

Caviston responded that he had and that it was one of three books he had published. He said the novel had “a haunted mansion and a ghost in it” and that it was “a love story.”

He explained that the serial killer subplot was just a device to put the protagonists “under intense pressure to see where they could go in a stressful situation.”

When asked if he was romanticizing murder, Caviston said “no.”

When asked if he was good at telling stories, Caviston responded: “Not as good as you, but yes, I am.”

The prosecutor asked no further questions about the novel.

Caviston contended that the trial court abused its discretion in admitting evidence that he had written the book in 2005. He argued the evidence was unduly prejudicial and that his conviction must be set aside.

The Supreme Court disagreed.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Caviston serving a sentence of life without parole at Augusta State Medical Prison.

READ THE SUPREME COURT’S DECISION:

