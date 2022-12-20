New 2023 laws take effect in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the new year comes new state laws that are now in effect in Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed several laws into place for the new year. Late Speaker David Ralston’s point of pride, House Bill 1013, known as the Mental Health Parity Bill, is one of those pieces of legislation.

Healthcare providers are expected to supply options for mental health and substance abuse treatment like they would a physical illness. The law provides additional funding for courts to address substance abuse issues. Students in school, studying to enter the medical field in Georgia, have the option for cancelable loans.

Senate Bill 332, known as the Inform Consumer Act. is meant to keep shoppers safe while shopping on an online marketplace. Doug Bowman, a marketing professor at Emory University said thieves are grooming new people to scam others.

“The industry seems like it’s always sort of chasing the sophistication of the bad guys. The challenge is that the organized groups in some ways often as soon as we create one fix, sort of have to figure out the next step. And so hopefully this slows them down considerably,” said Bowman.

Now an online retailer selling what’s considered a high volume of items- indicated as more than 200 items, worth thousands of dollars, must register with the state.

House Bill 1041 aims to help rural areas in Georgia, increasing the cap on tax credits from $60 million to $75 million. Governor Brian Kemp has been a vocal proponent of giving tax credits for areas currently underserved.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.