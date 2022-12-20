Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

‘Crying out for help’: Overdose survivor shares his story

By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from an overdose survivor about the hope and darkness he experienced using fentanyl.

Hunter Deas is a U.S. Army veteran. But even after returning home from service, another war began.

“I just always felt alone, and no one understood the battle I was facing,” he said.

For 25 years, he was addicted to opioids. He overdosed twice and was brought back by Narcan.

MORE | How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation

“Imagine waking up every morning with 1,000 thoughts, and 989 of them are directed towards this substance,” said Deas.

Now Deas is working to help people in a similar spot he was in. The only issue is resources are limited.

“When a person reaches out for help from addiction, it’s a short window that we have to react on that. One day I’m crying out for help, and then the thousand thoughts are back again,” said Deas.

MORE | No new trial for local novelist found naked after killing his mom

Jordan Lewis with the Aiken Center says there are only two long-term centers in the state that help uninsured people.

“I’ve worked with several people that have died because I couldn’t get them the resources that they needed,” said Lewis.

There are long wait lists, and often expensive.

Lewis says every day people walk into his office needing immediate help. If he can’t, he says it could be the last time he sees them.

MORE | Local organizations aim to reduce overdoses during the holidays

“The numbers will continue to rise on opioid deaths until we get those beds; until we get those detox units; until we get those inpatients that people can go to,” he said.

The Aiken Center is a place where anyone can go if they need help with drug or alcohol addiction. They accept walk-ins anytime. You can also visit ‘Focus on Recovery Augusta’ or ‘Savannah River ROC and Recovery’ on Facebook for more help and resources.

Salvation Army offering shelter from cold temperatures
‘Crying out for help’: Overdose survivor shares his story
Incoming Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson takes oath of office
What the Tech: If your computer is sluggish, these tricks may fix it
Augusta Stars strike out with military personnel