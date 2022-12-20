‘Crying out for help’: Overdose survivor shares his story

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from an overdose survivor about the hope and darkness he experienced using fentanyl.

Hunter Deas is a U.S. Army veteran. But even after returning home from service, another war began.

“I just always felt alone, and no one understood the battle I was facing,” he said.

For 25 years, he was addicted to opioids. He overdosed twice and was brought back by Narcan.

“Imagine waking up every morning with 1,000 thoughts, and 989 of them are directed towards this substance,” said Deas.

Now Deas is working to help people in a similar spot he was in. The only issue is resources are limited.

“When a person reaches out for help from addiction, it’s a short window that we have to react on that. One day I’m crying out for help, and then the thousand thoughts are back again,” said Deas.

Jordan Lewis with the Aiken Center says there are only two long-term centers in the state that help uninsured people.

“I’ve worked with several people that have died because I couldn’t get them the resources that they needed,” said Lewis.

There are long wait lists, and often expensive.

Lewis says every day people walk into his office needing immediate help. If he can’t, he says it could be the last time he sees them.

“The numbers will continue to rise on opioid deaths until we get those beds; until we get those detox units; until we get those inpatients that people can go to,” he said.

The Aiken Center is a place where anyone can go if they need help with drug or alcohol addiction. They accept walk-ins anytime. You can also visit ‘Focus on Recovery Augusta’ or ‘Savannah River ROC and Recovery’ on Facebook for more help and resources.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.