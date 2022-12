Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain is likely Tuesday and Thursday this week before a significant artic air mass moves in later this week bringing the coldest temperatures the CSRA has seen in nearly 4 years.

Clouds are moving in ahead of our next chance for rain Tuesday. Most of the overnight should stay dry with chilly low temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s by early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the northeast overnight.

Rain chances Tuesday currently looks highest around midday through the evening hours as an area of low pressure moves south of the region. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-40s for high temperatures. It’s going to be a cold rain with wind chills in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Clouds linger Wednesday, but it should remain mostly dry. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-12 mph.

Rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday with a strong cold front moving into the region. Morning lows will be in the low 40s Thursday morning and afternoon highs will be near 50. Scattered showers are likely during the day into Thursday night.

FIRST ALERT BEGINS FRIDAY: Friday’s temperature forecast will be one to remember. Temperatures will likely be in the 40s and 50s early Friday before dropping significantly during the day as the strong cold front moves east of the region. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the CSRA with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Wind speeds Friday are forecast to be sustained between 20-30 mph with higher gusts between 30-40 mph. Strong winds could cause a few isolated power outages.

Single digit wind chill values look likely late Friday through Saturday morning as temperatures fall to the teens and winds stay breezy. Wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s Saturday (Christmas Eve) with high temperatures near freezing and winds sustained between 12-18 mph.

Christmas Day will remain cold with lows between 17-20° and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be calmer Sunday and generally stay between 5-10 mph. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.