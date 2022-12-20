LIV players will be eligible for Masters — for now

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saying the sport of golf is at a “seminal point” amid divisions in its professional ranks, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred S. Ridley issued a memo Tuesday about the upcoming Masters Tournament.

The memo says invitations are being sent for the 2023 tournament based on its current criteria but makes references to controversy in the sport and adds that any future changes will be announced in April.

He didn’t name the controversy, but a likely candidate could be the Saudi-funded LIV Tour, a rival to the PGA Tour. While some golfers have jumped ship to the LIV, others like Tigers Woods – who returned to professional golf at the 2022 Masters – have been vocal in their criticism of it.

Ridley named Woods and other respected Masters champions who have “become heroes,” “supported the sport” and ”shown respect for those who came before them.”

However, he said recent actions apparently by others “have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it.”

“Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April,” the memo states.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club (Augusta National Golf Club)

According to Ridley’s memo, previous Masters champions and other golfers who qualify but now play on the LIV Tour will be eligible to play in this coming Masters. That would include big names like Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson.

But also according to the memo, that could change for future tournaments if any different criteria are announced in April

The 2023 Masters Tournament will be April 6-9 at Augusta National.

Here’s Ridley’s statement:

From its inception in 1934, the purpose of the Masters Tournament has been to benefit the game of golf. Each April, the Masters assembles the world’s leading golfers to compete for the Green Jacket and a place in history. It provides a stage for fans to experience dramatic moments of competition at the highest level and promotes the sport domestically and abroad.

Through the years, legends of the game have competed and won at Augusta National Golf Club. Champions like Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have become heroes to golfers of all ages. They have inspired some to follow in their footsteps and so many others to play and enjoy the game. They have supported the sport and, thus, all who benefit from it. They have shown respect for those who came before them and blazed a trail for future generations. Golf is better because of them.

Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.

Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April.

We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again.

