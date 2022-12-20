Border Bash Foundation presents $980K check to local organizations

Submit Photos/Videos
Money raised from the Border Bash was given to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and other...
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Money raised from the Border Bash was given to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and other local organizations completing an annual tradition that reaches beyond college football.

Leaders with the Border Bash Foundation raised $980,000 for local children’s charities. President of the organization, Joel Simmons, says it’s a great feeling to give back this time of year.

“A lot of folks that get the money we have help pay power bills and are smaller folks that, as I say, do God’s work and to small charities that do some good things that you don’t really hear about a lot,” he said. Organizers hope to continue the tradition of hosting UGA versus USC football for a good cause.

