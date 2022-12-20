Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Augusta Stars strike out with military personnel

The Augusta Stars
By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Stars is an organization for people with special needs that trains for and competes in the Special Olympics.

Now they are getting ready to bowl in the Special Olympics Georgia Winter Games in January.

And as they prepare, some special military guests joined them for practice. We stopped by to capture what all happens at this yearly tradition.

Bowling is like my life. I love it,” said Gary Smith.

Theresa Nixon said: “I love bowling, I love all my athletes, I love all the coaches.”

They’ve been practicing for the Special Olympics Georgia Winter Games. But this practice is different.

Colonel Molly Solsbury, 513th Military Intelligence Brigade, said: “Very excited to be out here, and they’re getting after it. It’s amazing.”

Over the last few years, it’s become a tradition for them to end the year bowling with the Augusta Stars.

“Everybody throughout the unit knows about it, and our soldiers and our civilians, they love to come out here and support it, so it’s phenomenal,” she said.

The Augusta Stars think so too.

Smith said: “It’s a special experience.”

Nixon said: “It means a lot, and it’s a good experience for other athletes too to get to know them and get to be able to bowl with them.”

It’s a special night for the stars as they bowl with the soldiers.

Solsbury added, “It’s the season of giving, and I think giving our time and giving our energy is really one of the best things that we can do.”

The Augusta stars will go to Marietta at the end of January to compete in the Special Olympics Georgia Winter Games.

