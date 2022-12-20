AAA offers free tows for drivers during holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AAA will offer their tow-to-go services for drivers who need a sober ride on the way home over the holidays.

You can get a free tow for your car and ride up to 10 miles from 6 p.m. To 6 a.m., starting Friday.

The offer will end on January 2.

AAA officials say it’s designed as a safety net, and they still encourage everyone to schedule a designated driver or uber before you drink.

