AAA offers free tows for drivers during holiday season

By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AAA will offer their tow-to-go services for drivers who need a sober ride on the way home over the holidays.

You can get a free tow for your car and ride up to 10 miles from 6 p.m. To 6 a.m., starting Friday.

The offer will end on January 2.

AAA officials say it’s designed as a safety net, and they still encourage everyone to schedule a designated driver or uber before you drink.

