Crews rush to rescue shooting victim in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders were on the scene of a reported shooting in Aiken, a neighbor confirmed to News 12.

Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Greenville Street Northwest around 3 p.m.

The initial report was of a woman suffering gunshot wounds to her chest and an arm.

The shooting comes as the CSRA endures a surge in deadly crime that’s affected both sides of the Savannah River since spring. The surge has claimed more than 60 lives in communities large and small .

