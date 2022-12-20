Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Crews rush to rescue shooting victim in Aiken

Aiken crime
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders were on the scene of a reported shooting in Aiken, a neighbor confirmed to News 12.

Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Greenville Street Northwest around 3 p.m.

The initial report was of a woman suffering gunshot wounds to her chest and an arm.

The shooting comes as the CSRA endures a surge in deadly crime that’s affected both sides of the Savannah River since spring. The surge has claimed more than 60 lives in communities large and small.

