What the Tech: Perfect tech gadgets for your next trip

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to find that perfect present for someone on your list, consider what they do for a living.

If they need to travel for work or like to get out of town frequently, there are many tech gadgets that make traveling a little easier.

One of our personal favorite travel gadgets isn’t something you plug into a wall.

A ScotteVest has 15 or more pockets of all sizes that cut down on the need for a separate carry-on to hold all the devices you need.

You can carry a smartphone, keys, passport, pens, camera, a book or Kindle, and even an iPad in the many interior and exterior pockets, and the vest is weighted, so it never feels like you’ve got all that stuff on you. It saves me from taking a bag for all those things on an airplane.

Note that this is different from the security checkpoint in every airport. Airplanes are noisy, so a good pair of noise-canceling earbuds will block out engine noise and the snoring or talkative person beside you. Don’t buy earbuds without Active Noise Canceling or ANC.

Some cost in the hundreds of dollars, The Bose Quiet Comfort is best in class, but other brands, such as Nokia earbuds are under $20. Finding enough outlets in a hotel room to keep everything charged is sometimes frustrating.

We picked up a travel power strip by Anker a few years ago that’s small enough to fit in a carry-on or suitcase. It has three electric plugs and three USB connection ports. The power strips are under $20. These cables have a standard USB and two connected adapters for USB-C, and a lightning plug for iPhones.

Unless you have an iPad Air or a small Chromebook, taking a laptop onboard an airplane is a bit cumbersome. Brydge keyboards have lighted keys, and new versions even have a built-in trackpad. None of these gadgets are useful if the battery dies.

A portable power bank makes a great gift for anyone who travels. The portable charging blocks are thinner than ever, and a few do not require a cable connection.

For smartphones with wireless charging, look for a power bank that connects to the phone by simply placing the phone on top of the charger

