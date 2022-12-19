Sensory-friendly Santa visits children in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For many families taking the kids to see Santa is a holiday tradition.

But for kids with a sensory processing disorder, loud sounds and long lines can make that tradition a challenge.

Kami Augustine drove all the way from Barnwell County to Augusta so her son could meet a sensory-friendly Santa.

“I want him to experience things just like everyone else and have the opportunity to not be stressed out or overstimulated,” she said.

Jackson is on the Autism spectrum, and she says a traditional Santa visit could be stressful.

“The noise or the waiting in line. He’s a runner also, so he would’ve been running, and it would’ve been over-stimulating with the loud noises and all the people,” said Augustine.

It’s an experience the organizer, Chris Reigel, knows all too well.

“As a parent myself, with a child on the spectrum, it means a lot to other parents to be able to have this,” he said. “Michael is 5 years old, and he is diagnosed on the Autism spectrum. Standing in line is really hard sometimes, and people don’t understand.”

But this Santa experience is different, it eliminates the lines, loud noises, and bright lights that could be stressful for kids with sensory processing disorders.

Santa said: “We want them to have a place where they can feel comfortable. We’re trying to make sure at Christmastime, they get an opportunity to have a full experience with Santa Claus.”

More than 60 children participated in the event, some traveling from as far as Savannah. Augustine says the long drive was worth it.

“It’s nice to like not to think you’re alone. There are other parents with special needs kids, and it was great seeing him interact with Santa. I know I would do anything for him to experience that,” said Augustine.

If you missed it, Santa and Reigel say they plan to offer this again in 2023.

