Richmond County stun-gun incident sends 1 to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stun-gun incident in Richmond County sent a suspect to a hospital, deputies said.

They announced Monday that the incident happened Friday.

Authorities said deputies responded to the 1900 block of George Road to investigate someone causing a disturbance.

It was reported that a person was threatening to harm his family and was being aggressive and had an outstanding petition for mental evaluation, deputies said.

Deputies made contact with the person and he he refused to comply with orders given by deputies, authorities said.

During a struggle to take him into custody, he was stunned, according to authorities.

The person became unresponsive, and deputies performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

The person was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and admitted, according to authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to conduct an investigation due to the nature of the incident. The GBI responded and assumed the investigation.

