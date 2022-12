AUGUSTA, Ga. - With six days until Christmas, Mega Millions could deliver someone a $465 million gift Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s drawing will take place at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at any participating convivence store or online.

The odds of winning Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 303 million.

