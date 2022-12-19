Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man is keeping a holiday tradition going with a doll giveaway for girls after his mother passed away.

It started last year when Richard Wilcox’s mother passed, leaving behind thousands of dolls.

He decided to give them away to kids in the community who love to play with them.

Now, Wilcox has brought back the giveaway with more dolls outside of Hibbett Sports on Gordon Avenue.

He says he understands why some parents are struggling this year from high bills and prices.

“I had somebody who came today, and they were like, ‘You don’t know how much this means to me because I didn’t have anything to give to my daughter because of my bills.’ And I told her to get everything that she wanted,” said Wilcox, A Doll for Her organizer.

He says seeing kids smile is what pushes him to keep the effort going.

Wilcox says he’s not sure what’s going to happen when he runs out of dolls, but he’ll think about if he wants to continue it when the time comes.

