Local mechanics debunk winter car hacks on social media

By Taylor Martin
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new social media trend meant to help you defrost your windshield could have you reaching for your wallet.

We talked to mechanics about what you need to know.

If you type ‘winter car hacks’ in TikTok, you’ll see hundreds of videos telling you to pour hot water right onto your windshield but beware, this could cause it to crack.

Delroy Henry at ‘The Garage’ on Gordon Highway says you’re better off taking an extra five minutes to let your car warm up, or you could be in danger.

“One day you might go out and crank it and go to move it, and the engine could seize up,” he said.

Another concern before hitting the road is your tires. Ryan Colley says it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your tire pressure.

“It’s definitely going to drop when it gets colder outside, and you won’t notice a tremendous drop, but you will notice a few it’ll drop probably a few points or two,” he said.

Delroy says to get your car checked well before any long-distance travel, so there are no surprises.

“You know don’t wait 10, 20,000 miles to change your oil. Change it on time, 3,000...5,000 miles,” he said.

