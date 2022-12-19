Keep any pet for as long or little with new foster program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new efforts to prevent overcrowding in our local animal shelters.

The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and Augusta Animal Services have partnered to create a new foster program. You can bring home a dog or cat for free and as long or little as you want. They only ask for two things.

“Animals bring a lot of joy to our lives,” said Becky Reece.

She’s the outreach coordinator at Augusta Animal Services. Reece has seen overcrowding at the shelter firsthand.

“The overpopulation can be overwhelming sometimes. There’s a lot of animals in Augusta,” she said.

Allison Mayfield is the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia’s CEO. She said, “there’s an animal overpopulation crisis in Augusta, so we wanted to help.”

After hearing what this shelter is going through, they decided to bring a new program to Augusta.

“Augusta Animal Services can’t do it alone. It’s a community issue, not a shelter issue, so we need the community to help us solve the problem,” she said.

Mayfield says they’re asking the community for help. They’re introducing a new foster program where you can take an animal home for free, for as long or little as you want.

“All they need is a loving home that you can provide, and we give you everything else: food, crate, bedding, litter boxes if it’s a cat, anything that you would need,” said Mayfield.

She says all you have to do is go through training and pass a home inspection. Reece believes this will make a difference.

“It’s super exciting. It still is. It’s an awesome idea. It’s an awesome thing. Gives the people of Augusta a chance to do their part in just one more way,” said Reece.

The Humane Society hopes to have about 500 animals fostered through this program.

