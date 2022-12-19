‘I thank the Lord’: Local pastor celebrates 100th birthday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local pastor is turning 100 years old Wednesday, and his family is making sure his birthday is one to remember.

Cars honked and others shared smiles to celebrate the Rev. Willie Roberts turning 100 during a celebration just outside of his home with family and friends all waving and dancing.

Willie says he started his journey as a pastor back in the late 1970s after he moved back here to Augusta from Detroit.

His son, Kenneth Roberts, says he’s originally from South Carolina as a share crop farmer, then became a workman as he raised his family.

Kenneth says his father inspired him to find his calling in life.

“He was never highly educated, but he had a knack for being able to put things together and understand how they worked. And that’s kind of what led me to go into the technical field,” said Kenneth.

He says his father’s dedication to the church and the gospel has inspired other generations in the family, as well.

Before the party finished though, we made sure to ask the pastor his secret is to a long life.

Willie said: “I thank the Lord for it. I try to live in such a way, and I try to take care of my body in such a way, that I didn’t do nothing detrimental to my body, and plus I trust God because he’s the one whose keeping me alive, and I can’t say nothing but thank you.”

They made sure to celebrate Sunday while his family could come together, but his actual birthday is Wednesday.

If you see him, be sure to say happy birthday while he’s still 99 years young.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.