Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

‘I made a dumb mistake,’ local Amazon worker writes in note about thefts

Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution...
Hundreds of employees will work alongside Amazon robotics equipment at the new distribution center in Appling.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee at one of Amazon’s Appling facilities got caught shoplifting and wrote a confession promising not to do it again, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The crime was reported Friday at 2150 Discovery Drive, according to deputies.

MORE | Does ‘finders, keepers’ apply in a Walmart checkout lane? No, deputies say

A loss prevention officer told deputies that between Dec. 2 and Dec. 15, the 22-year-old employee stole Apple Airpods worth $249.99, an Apple watch worth $699, earrings worth $31, an Apple phone case worth $45 and an Apple Airpod case worth $9.99.

After being read his rights, the employee “admitted to taking the listed items due to not being able to afford Christmas gifts for his family this year,” saying it was the first time he’s stolen anything or been arrested, according to a deputy.

The employee wrote in a statement that he took the Watch, Airpods, earrings and a case.

MORE | Accused arsonist shot dead by Emanuel County resident, GBI says

“They were going to be Christmas gifts but I made a huge mistake,” he wrote. “I am willing to pay Amazon back the money for everything! I made a dumb mistake and I shouldn`t have. I am truly sorry and once again I apologize for my decisions! And I will pay everything back.”

The employee was taken to Columbia County jail and booked on a felony change of theft by shoplifting, according to authorities.

Amazon operates a fulfillment center and a nearby sorting center in Appling, employing a large number of people.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
Georgia State Patrol
1 dead after fatal single-car accident near Warrenton
Crash on I-20
Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the latest on cold and wet weather that lies ahead...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
That’s because the Sheriff’s Office will be participating in No Shave November to benefit one...
1 dead after car chase ends in Edgefield County crash

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County stun-gun incident sends 1 to hospital
Fort Gordon soldiers got a farewell from post leaders as they went on holiday leave.
Fort Gordon soldiers get a holiday farewell for holiday leave
Fort Gordon soldiers get holiday greeting from leaders
Interstate 20 in Augusta
3.5 million Georgians will travel for the holiday; here’s what to expect