‘I made a dumb mistake,’ local Amazon worker writes in note about thefts

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee at one of Amazon’s Appling facilities got caught shoplifting and wrote a confession promising not to do it again, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The crime was reported Friday at 2150 Discovery Drive, according to deputies.

A loss prevention officer told deputies that between Dec. 2 and Dec. 15, the 22-year-old employee stole Apple Airpods worth $249.99, an Apple watch worth $699, earrings worth $31, an Apple phone case worth $45 and an Apple Airpod case worth $9.99.

After being read his rights, the employee “admitted to taking the listed items due to not being able to afford Christmas gifts for his family this year,” saying it was the first time he’s stolen anything or been arrested, according to a deputy.

The employee wrote in a statement that he took the Watch, Airpods, earrings and a case.

“They were going to be Christmas gifts but I made a huge mistake,” he wrote. “I am willing to pay Amazon back the money for everything! I made a dumb mistake and I shouldn`t have. I am truly sorry and once again I apologize for my decisions! And I will pay everything back.”

The employee was taken to Columbia County jail and booked on a felony change of theft by shoplifting, according to authorities.

Amazon operates a fulfillment center and a nearby sorting center in Appling, employing a large number of people.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.