Grandma’s death spurs call for changes in state’s street-racing laws

By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia woman is calling for changes in state law after a street race accident claimed the life of her mother.

Shameka Harris-Bush and her son are still grieving after their family member was hit and killed.

She had just dropped off a friend — the accident forced firefighters to use Jaws of Life device to rescue Harris-Bush’s mother.

Although she lived for days after the impact, her life with her daughter was cut short by speeding racers.

Harris-Bush says the current laws on the books aren’t enough to arrest someone if it’s their first offense.

“House Bill 534 addresses drag races as misdemeanors for the first three offenses, so our local police officer and deputy sheriff’s response to the call, but what are they able to do?” says Harris-Bush.

So now she is taking her concerns a step further to get things changed.

“We need to go to the state. We need to talk to Gov. Kemp, we need to talk to Sen. Warnock, and we need to have House Bill 534 revised,” Harris-Bush said.

She says people who drag race already know the consequences, so they will keep racing.

“These drag racers know that if they get caught, the first three offenses are misdemeanor. They aren’t afraid to get a suspended license ticket,” she said.

She says a simple slap on the wrist will get someone else killed.

She said a non-emergency line available for people to call might end the issue.

“When the community calls and reports drag racing, what can an officer do? Besides, go out and write a ticket if they can catch them in the act, so I think this is above a local level, so I think we need to take this to a state level and make the penalties stiffer than a misdemeanor,” says Harris-Bush.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

