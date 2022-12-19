Georgia Department of Labor launching new portal for jobless claims

ATLANTA - It’s a worker’s market. The Georgia Department of Labor reports job growth across the state. More than 180,000 jobs were added in Georgia this year, and more than 1,100 jobs were added in the last month.

Georgia’s latest unemployment number sits at 3%, which is lower than the national average of 3.7%.

The Georgia Department of Labor is unveiling a new portal for Georgians filing unemployment claims. Kersha Cartwright says the new claimant portal allows people to file a claim online and receive resources for jobs in their area.

“It’s going to be a great place for them to go and see a complete and total snapshot of what their claim looks like, what their account looks like. If we need information, keep that contact information up to date, and then see what their payments look like,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright says around the holidays they say a number of people quit and begin the process of looking for a new job. Available positions range from $23,000 to over $100,000.

As companies like Egg Roll Boyz expand, they’ll need workers. Owner Maleeka Hollaway and General Manager David Wright said they need more people to continue to expand.

“This is an employees market right now, you get to call the shots to get what you need,” said Hollaway.

Fields like health care, retail, and food services need workers.

“I think people are weighing their options but there are people looking for opportunities and those are the people we’re looking for,” said Wright.

In South Carolina

Like Georgia, South Carolina’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average.

“South Carolina is still enjoying record low unemployment at 3.3%, unchanged from October. However, the state’s labor force participation rate of 56.4% continues to have our agency’s attention. The Labor Force Participation Task Force met last week to review the results of new research,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

The estimated number of South Carolinians working decreased 5,296 people. The estimate of unemployed people decreased 406 people.

The state’s estimated labor force, people working plus unemployed people looking for work saw a decrease of 5,702 people over the October estimate.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.