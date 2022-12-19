Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Georgetown Co. woman finds sick bald eagle in her driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated.

The woman found the sick eagle right in her driveway. She then took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Crews with the station contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to have the woman drive the bird to them so they could accept it for evaluation and treatment.

