Christmas Lights Spectacular

Fort Gordon soldiers get a holiday farewell for holiday leave

As thousands of Fort Gordon soldiers went on holiday leave, post leaders met them at the airport to say goodbye.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Top leadership at Fort Gordon delivered holiday greetings Monday morning to soldiers going on Christmas leave.

The soldiers began leaving from Augusta Regional Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting at midnight.

MORE | Ossoff bill pushes affordable housing for military families

More than 2,500 soldiers will be traveling home during Fort Gordon’s holiday block leave period, which began Sunday and ends Jan. 5.

Fort Gordon’s U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence command team, Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Starrett, went to the Augusta airport to say goodbye to solders on Monday morning.

In addition to the 1,200 soldiers departing from the airports, family members and friends were picking up 700 Fort Gordon Soldiers from the installation.

MORE | 3.5 million Georgians will travel for the holiday; here’s what to expect

The Army is the only U.S. military service that pauses basic training and advanced individual training during the holiday season, offering a two-week break known as holiday block leave. During this time, soldiers are encouraged to return home to visit friends and family members.

This year, the Army anticipates more than 45,000 Soldiers will travel home from posts across the country.

