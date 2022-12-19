FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was a decent day with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and temperatures mainly in the low to middle 50s. Winds will be shifting to more of a northeasterly flow which will help promote the “wedge” pattern you may have heard us talk about before where surface high pressure centered to our north pushes a shallow layer of cold air underneath moist air aloft. This will result in a cold and drizzly day Tuesday with high temperatures only in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Clouds linger Wednesday, but it should be a dry day for the most part with morning lows in the upper 30s/lower 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday with morning lows in the low 40s Thursday morning and afternoon highs closer to 50°.

Cold Temps. (WRDW)

Temperatures will be falling Thursday night through Friday afternoon with freezing temperatures likely by midday Friday, dropping into the teens by Saturday morning. On top of this, we are looking at wind speeds sustained between 20-30 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph at times. This will result in single digit wind chill values Friday through Saturday morning along with the threat for isolated power outages. We have issued a FIRST ALERT for the entire CSRA as a result. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

