Does ‘finders, keepers’ apply in a Walmart checkout lane? No, deputies say

Deputies say this woman went to the Walmart on the Bobby Jones Expressway and walked up to the...
Deputies say this woman went to the Walmart on the Bobby Jones Expressway and walked up to the self checkout register where a previous customer had asked for $100 cash back on her card transaction.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are looking for a woman who took $100 left behind by a previous customer.

Authorities in Monday released photos of the woman they’re seeking.

Deputies say she went to the Walmart on the Bobby Jones Expressway earlier this month and walked up to the self checkout register where a previous customer had asked for $100 cash back on her card transaction.

The previous customer forgot to take her money from the machine.

Taking the money could be considered theft of lost or mislaid property, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photos is urged to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800 or kwaller@columbiacountyso.org.

