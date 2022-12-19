District 2 Stacy Pulliam sworn in at Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta residents living in District 2 officially have a new commissioner.

Stacy Pulliam was sworn in at the municipal building Monday afternoon.

“I’m so grateful for you and everything that you have done, and I hope you make a good commissioner,” her daughters said.

They spoke at the oath of office ceremony. It was a packed house for Monday’s event, from friends to family to colleagues. Here’s what she had to say after the ceremony.

“I’d like to give honor to this office, to this house, to our current mayor and our incoming mayor, and members of our commission. To our city administrators and to the city employees. Thank you for everything that you do,” said Pulliam.

She takes over in January and is taking over for Dennis Williams in District 2.

