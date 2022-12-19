Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

District 2 Stacy Pulliam sworn in at Augusta Commission

By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta residents living in District 2 officially have a new commissioner.

Stacy Pulliam was sworn in at the municipal building Monday afternoon.

“I’m so grateful for you and everything that you have done, and I hope you make a good commissioner,” her daughters said.

MORE | Ossoff bill pushes affordable housing for military families

They spoke at the oath of office ceremony. It was a packed house for Monday’s event, from friends to family to colleagues. Here’s what she had to say after the ceremony.

“I’d like to give honor to this office, to this house, to our current mayor and our incoming mayor, and members of our commission. To our city administrators and to the city employees. Thank you for everything that you do,” said Pulliam.

She takes over in January and is taking over for Dennis Williams in District 2.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
Georgia State Patrol
1 dead after fatal single-car accident near Warrenton
Crash on I-20
Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the latest on cold and wet weather that lies ahead...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
That’s because the Sheriff’s Office will be participating in No Shave November to benefit one...
1 dead after car chase ends in Edgefield County crash

Latest News

Interstate 20 in Augusta
3.5 million Georgians will travel for the holiday; here’s what to expect
Son of Aiken County murder suspect out on bond
Son of Aiken County murder suspect out on bond
The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and Augusta Animal Services have partnered to create a...
Keep any pet for as long or little with new foster program
Keep any pet for as long or little with new foster program
Keep any pet for as long or little with new foster program