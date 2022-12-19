As deep freeze looms, here’s how to protect people, pets and home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With local temperatures expected to take a deep dive into the teens in a few days, Augusta-area residents and officials are preparing for a bitterly cold Christmas weekend.

A low temperature of 15 is expected Friday, followed by a low of 21 and a high of 35 Saturday, and temperatures rising only 3 degrees Sunday. The upcoming cold weather has already prompted a FIRST ALERT from the News 12 weather team .

“We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures, leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Cold conditions like this can be deadly for the homeless. The city of Augusta doesn’t have a full-time overnight homeless shelter but has been known to open a community center to serve as one when needed. We’re expecting to hear Tuesday about city officials’ plans for the weekend.

Cold weather has already taken the life of a homeless person in Atlanta.

Atlanta homeless advocate George Chidi said he went to check on a woman with severe mental health issues in downtown Atlanta earlier this year and found she had died of suspected hypothermia just hours earlier. Her body was found outside the Greyhound bus station, which is open 24 hours in the heart of downtown Atlanta, he said.

“She died within 100 feet of three heated buildings,” Chidi said.

He said people without housing who die in freezing weather often do so because they are battling alcohol, drugs or severe mental illness, or they do not trust others and find themselves on the streets rather than a shelter with other people.

And in the South, weather patterns can make it comfortable one week, but suddenly freezing the next.

“A main factor isn’t the temperature itself,” Chidi said. “It’s the speed with which the temperature drops.”

Protecting your home

The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety and the U.S. Department of Energy encourages homeowners to take simple actions to reduce the possibility of costly damage and lengthy repairs:

Heat can easily escape your home through unsealed doors and windows. Sealing those gaps can lower your energy bill by keeping that heat inside your house.

Use a programmable thermostat to customize the temperature in your home. Set it to one temperature while you’re home and another while you’re at work, school or asleep.

Set the thermostat at the lowest comfortable temperature. The lower the temperature is, the slower it loses heat and the more you save on your energy bill.

Keep interior faucets dripping overnight when temperatures are at their coldest. Cover all hose spigots, including those in the crawl space and attic.

Open cabinets where plumbing comes in (bathrooms, kitchen). In the South, we put plumbing on exterior walls, which creates vulnerability in cold weather.

Learn how to turn your water off in the event of a pipe bursting.

“Being proactive about maintaining your home for the winter season with a few simple steps just ahead of plunging temperatures or the next ice or snowstorm can save headaches and dollars,” said Dr. Ian Giammanco, lead research meteorologist at the institute.

Protecting your pets

Exposure to winter’s dry, cold air and chilly rain, sleet and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy, flaking skin and other discomforts for pets.

To help prevent cold weather dangers from affecting your pet’s health, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offers these tips:

Keep your home humidified and towel dry your pet as soon as he comes inside, paying special attention to his feet and in-between the toes.

Never shave your dog down to the skin in winter, as a longer coat will provide more warmth.

After each walk, wash and dry your pet’s feet and stomach to remove ice, salt and chemicals - and check for cracks in paw pads or redness between the toes.

Bathe your pets as little as possible during cold spells. Washing too often can remove essential oils and increase the chance of developing dry, flaky skin.

Massaging petroleum jelly or other paw protectants into paw pads before going outside can help protect from salt and chemical agents. Booties provide even more coverage and can also prevent sand and salt from getting lodged between bare toes and causing irritation.

Like coolant, antifreeze is a lethal poison for dogs and cats. Be sure to thoroughly clean up any spills from your vehicle.

Feeding your pet a little bit more during the cold weather months can provide much-needed calories, and making sure she has plenty of water to drink will help keep her well-hydrated and her skin less dry.

Make sure your companion animal has a warm place to sleep, off the floor and away from all drafts.

Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside.

Preparing to drive in freezing weather

During the freezing weather, the Georgia Department of Transportation encourages drivers to be cautious. Drivers are urged to travel with an emergency kit that includes a snow- and ice-removal brush, cat litter to help with traction, an extra blanket, a first aid kit and snacks.

The department urges motorists to buckle up, use caution, minimize unnecessary travel and reduce travel speeds, especially in the overnight hours to ensure that transportation crews have room to treat and clear roadways.

