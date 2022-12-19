Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cold weather theme continues into Monday morning with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be mainly calm with clear skies, so expect heavy frost Monday morning.

Monday will be a nice day after the frigid start with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to middle 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph ahead of our next storm system.

Cold Temps. (WRDW)

The “wedge” pattern you may have heard us talk about, where surface high pressure centered to our north pushes a shallow layer of cold air underneath moist air aloft, will result in a cold and drizzly day Tuesday with high temperatures only in the 40s.

Clouds linger Wednesday, but it should be a dry day for the most part with morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Rain chances return Wednesday evening.

Thursday looks like a transition day between storm systems with mainly dry weather during the day, then rain returns Thursday night, as a very strong arctic cold front moves through the region. That forecast will bear watching for snow lovers, but current information points toward a rain event in the CSRA.

