FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cold weather theme continues tonight into Monday morning with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be mainly calm with clear skies, so expect heavy frost Monday morning.

Monday will be a nice day after the frigid start with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to middle 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph ahead of our next storm system.

The “wedge” pattern you may have heard us talk about, where surface high pressure centered to our north pushes a shallow layer of cold air underneath moist air aloft, will result in a cold and drizzly day Tuesday with high temperatures only in the 40s.

Clouds linger Wednesday, but it should be a dry day for the most part with morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Rain chances return Wednesday evening.

Thursday looks like a transition day between storm systems with mainly dry weather during the day, then rain returns Thursday night, as a very strong arctic cold front moves through the region. That forecast will bear watching for snow lovers, but current information points toward a rain event in the CSRA.

A FIRST ALERT is in effect Friday afternoon through Sunday morning for frigid temperatures and windy conditions. (WRDW)

Dry skies with bitterly cold temperatures will build in Friday through Christmas weekend, but temperatures will be about 20 degrees below average with afternoon highs in the 40s Friday and 30s Saturday, and possibly Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the teens Friday night and the teens to lower 20s when the kids wake up on Christmas morning. Winds will be breezy Friday as well with sustained winds between 20-30 mph and gusts 30+ mph likely. A First Alert has been issued as a result. Keep it here for the latest updates.

