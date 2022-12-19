Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash has traffic at a standstill on Interstate 20 eastbound at the state line.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:02 a.m.
One lane is closed at this time.
There were no injuries reported.
As of 8 a.m., traffic is backed up past Washington Road. The Georgia Department of Transportation does not expect the crash to be cleared until 9 a.m.
Motorist in that area are advised to drive with caution.
