Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash has traffic at a standstill on Interstate 20 eastbound at the state line.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:02 a.m.

One lane is closed at this time.

There were no injuries reported.

As of 8 a.m., traffic is backed up past Washington Road. The Georgia Department of Transportation does not expect the crash to be cleared until 9 a.m.

Motorist in that area are advised to drive with caution.

